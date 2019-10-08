October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Irish President Michael Higgins due in Cyprus on Sunday

By Staff Reporter073
Michael Higgins

Irish President Michael Higgins will be in Cyprus from October 13-16 following an invitation from President Nicos Anastasiades, it was announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first official visit by an Irish president, a largely ceremonial role, since 2006.

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou told CNA that during talks Anastasiades would raise the issue of Turkey’s violation of Cyprus’ EEZ, among other issues such as Cyprus-Ireland relations and Brexit.

The visit follows Anastasiades’ official visit to Ireland in 2016. Higgins will be given a tour of the buffer zone and will visit Irish civilian police serving with Unficyp. He will also address the House.

A statement issued from the Irish side said the visit would provide an opportunity to renew the longstanding friendship and solidarity bonds between Ireland and Cyprus and to recognise Ireland’s contribution to Unficyp.

Higgins will have the opportunity to meet the Irish community in Cyprus. He will be accompanied by his wife, and Irish Justice and Equality Minister Charles Flanagan.
Higgins will visit Greece on October 9, prior to travelling to Cyprus where he will address the Athens Democracy Forum.
After Cyprus, Higgins will visit Lebanon on October 17.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Sir Stelios aims to help charities ‘forever’ through his foundation

Annette Chrysostomou

Eleftheria Square project funding secure until 2023, EU official says

Evie Andreou

Cyprus eyes Egypt as promising market for local pharmaceuticals

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Greece and Egypt expected to support Cyprus’ sovereign rights at Cairo trilateral summit on Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three suspects arrested in connection with drug dealing in Nicosia

Gina Agapiou

Fourth arrest in connection with Apoel fan violence

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign