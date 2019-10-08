October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It’s obvious why so few have applied for the mortgage relief scheme

By CM Reader's View024

Anyone who is genuinely unable to service their debt will have nothing to hide.

Anyone who has “other assets and income” could probably service their debt, if they choose to, so they need not apply.

What a shameful abomination of a scheme !!!

COM

Trickle of applicants for mortgage relief scheme but thousands were expected


