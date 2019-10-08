October 8, 2019

Kato Pyrgos residents protest over lack of doctors

Residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias protested on Tuesday morning against the lack of staff in the local medical centre.

At around 7.30am, a number of frustrated patients including students and pensioners gathered outside the Kato Pyrgos centre with signs reading “Health is the right of all”.

According to Nicos Kleanthous, the community leader of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias, the clinic sometimes operates without a doctor.

Protesters demanded the employment of two permanent doctors and one pharmacist.

“The region does not have a private pharmacy and the pharmacist that works at the hospital resigned and only assists patients once or twice a week,” said Kleanthous. “We are asking for something obvious, our health.”

Kleanthous said residents were fed up and protesting was the only way they knew how to be heard.

The community leader also requested the employment of a cardiologist at the local clinic two to three times per month.

“Unfortunately, we are located far away from other communities, and it is difficult to visit other hospital and pharmacies. We need the state to treat us equally,” he added.

Last week the doctor from Salamiou hospital was sent to replace one of the doctors missing from the Kato Pyrgos community.

As a result, Salamiou residents went out to protest last Wednesday objecting to the fact that their only two permanent doctors were being used to supplement 14 other communities.


