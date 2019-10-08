Limassol Del Mar unveils five star hotel-inspired interiors, services and facilities

Limassol Del Mar has unveiled its exquisite, hotel-inspired communal interiors, services and facilities that will be on offer for residents use only.

Cypeir Properties, a joint venture between The Leptos Group and The D.Zavos Group, is working with award-winning designers to deliver 1,200 square meters of high-end communal spaces at the development. The luxury development will offer a selection of high-end apartments and Le Plaza Del Mar, which will be home to a number of high-end boutiques, international brands and the five-star leisure facilities.

On entering the main marble-designed lobby, residents will be welcomed by a 24-hour concierge service, with five-star hospitality staff, who will be on hand to cater for all requests from booking trips, managing apartments and laundry services. Taking the glass lift up to floor three, residents will be able to dine in the private members’ restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean or relax in the lounge area.

Home owners will also be able to unwind out on the sun terrace that has seafront views and an infinity pool or take a dip in the indoor swimming pool and sauna area. A number of indulgent treatments will also be available at the spa. For fitness fanatics a state-of-the-art gym is also available exclusively to residents including access to an in-house personal trainer.

Pantelis Leptos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, comments: “We wanted to create a five-star hotel-concept and lifestyle at Limassol Del Mar and this needed to be reflected in every single detail including the services and amenities available to those living at the development, from the high-end residents facilities on the third floor to the welcome smile in the entrance lobby, detail is key for our clients.”

Also speaking on the project, Michalis Zavos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, adds: “We are delighted to be working with ara Design International and Jumbo Group, who with the famous Gianfranco Ferré Home collection, has designed concept furniture that will be available across the amenities. Working with these experts will allow us to offer our residents a quality synonymous with the five-star hotel industry. We cannot wait to unveil the spaces soon.”

Award-winning designers, ara Design International were chosen to provide 1,200 square meters of high-end communal spaces that will include a 3D hand-carved marble feature in the lobby and a mixture of blue colours and fabrics to depict flowing water and emphasise the light and space available. Meanwhile, known globally as the ‘architect of fashion’, an icon of the Italian style and genius of geometric patterns, designers from Gianfranco Ferré Home also designed bespoke pieces for The Signature Collection apartments, mixing contemporary creations with delicate colours and comfort and classic, timeless designs.

The most recent phase of Limassol Del Mar includes two to six bedroom apartments in The Signature Collection, situated in the second tower, across 27 floors. Each one of the apartments available at Limassol Del Mar will feature furniture pieces and beautifully crafted terraces with dual-aspect panoramic views across the Limassol coastline and beyond.

The project, designed by internationally acclaimed architects Benoy, is surrounded by tranquil gardens and ornate pools, creating an idyllic location in a city offering a perfect combination of old town charm and cosmopolitan living.

For more information please visit www.limassoldelmar.com