October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Mona Lisa’s smile a touch clearer through Louvre’s new protective glass

By Reuters News Service00
Visitors queue to see the painting Mona Lisa

Visitors to the Louvre in Paris should have a clearer view of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” after the museum installed a new, more transparent form of bullet-proof glass to protect the world’s most famous painting.

The Mona Lisa has been behind safety glass since the early 1950s, when it was damaged by a visitor who poured acid on it. Since then there have been several other unsuccessful attempts at vandalising the painting.

Vincent Delieuvin, curator of 16th-century Italian art at the museum, told Reuters Television that glass technology has improved significantly in recent years and the painting’s previous 15-year old bullet-proof glass no longer gave the best possible viewing experience.

“Today, the Mona Lisa is behind extremely transparent glass, which really gives the impression of being very close to the painting,” Delieuvin said.

On Oct. 24, the Louvre will open an exhibition celebrating the works of Leonardo da Vinci to mark the 500th anniversary of his death.

The exhibition will feature nearly 120 pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculptures and manuscripts from European and American institutions, but not the “Mona Lisa” which will remain in its dedicated room in the Louvre’s Denon wing.


Related posts

EU tells Johnson to stop playing ‘stupid’ Brexit blame game (Update)

Reuters News Service

Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border ahead of offensive

Reuters News Service

Germany warns of repeat of 2015 EU migration chaos, speaks of Cyprus and Greece

Reuters News Service

Macron says France needs ‘society of vigilance’ against Islamist ‘Hydra’

Reuters News Service

America’s “most prolific” serial killer admits to 93 murders

CyprusMail

Syrian Kurdish official eyes possible talks with Damascus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign