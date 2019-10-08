October 8, 2019

Murray to make Grand Slam singles return at Australian Open

Former world number one Andy Murray will play at next year’s Australian Open in what will be his first Grand Slam singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Murray, 32, who has finished runner-up at Melbourne Park five times, was knocked out in the first round at last year’s Australian Open having said before it started that it could be his last tournament.

The Scot underwent a career-saving hip resurfacing procedure at the end of January and made his competitive return to tennis in the doubles at Queen’s Club in June, where he won the title with partner Feliciano Lopez.

“Confirmed: @andy_murray will return to compete at the #AusOpen in 2020,” Australian Open organisers said on Twitter, adding in a statement that the three-times major winner would be given a protected ranking of number two.

Murray, who is currently ranked 289th in the world, played in the doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon, partnering Serena Williams in the latter, and made his singles return in Cincinnati in August.

He reached the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing last week, losing to Dominic Thiem, and won his opening match at the ongoing Shanghai Masters on Monday.


