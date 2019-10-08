Napa and Polis mayors pressured over illegal extensions to hotels

The mayor of Ayia Napa pledged on Monday that municipal authorities will ensure the bulldozing of illegal extensions made to a local hotel whose owners have disobeyed a court order.

The matter was discussed at the House interior committee, days after it emerged that the majority of hotels on the island operated without a licence in 2018, for example by failing to acquire permits for expansions.

Committee chair Eleni Mavrou (Akel) said the Ayia Napa establishment in question had illegally expanded its premises with new structures, which increased the hotel’s capacity by about 50 per cent.

Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos said the municipality had reacted swiftly by issuing a cease-and-desist order on the expansion works. They subsequently sought and secured a court order for the demolition of all illegal structures at the hotel.

The court order was issued on June 18 this year, instructing the hotel to comply within two months.

With the deadline passed, Karousos said, a few days ago his municipality filed a contempt of court application against the hotel owners.

He vowed the municipality would not let up until the structures designated as illegal are demolished.

“We’re hot on the case,” he told MPs.

Lawmakers also discussed the issue of a four-storey hotel built in Latchi, apparently in breach of the local master plan, although the hotel was granted a town planning permit by the Department of Town Planning and Housing.

Polis mayor Yiotis Papachristofi insisted there was no illegal building activity at the site.

He then modified his statement, admitting irregularities but suggesting that some are making a mountain out of a molehill.

“There is no illegality here. This is probably the hotel in Cyprus with the least illegal construction, an expansion of 50 square metres at most. But some people want to turn this into a federal case.”

Papachristofi said the area is in desperate need of business and revenues, adding that only two hotels currently operate in the vicinity.

“Some people are bothered by this, they want to serve certain interests and that is why they tabled this issue in parliament, but never bothered to show up today.”

He was understood to be alluding to Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas, who tabled the matter for discussion.

Last week MPs heard that three-quarters of the island’s hotels and 38 per cent of recreation centres operated without a licence in 2018.