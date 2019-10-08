October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Over €1,000 stolen from Athienou home

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are investigating after a man reported on Monday evening that the sum of €1,100 was stolen from his home in Athienou.

The man, a foreign national, told police between October 4 and 5 that thieves stole the money from the pocket of his jacket which was in a wardrobe in his house


