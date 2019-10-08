October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigation into racist incident to finish soon

By George Psyllides00
A video still of one of the women involved in the argument

A police investigation into a racist incident in a parking lot in Larnaca is expected to be wrapped up soon and the findings forwarded to the attorney-general who will decide how to proceed, the police chief said Tuesday.

“Some additional clarifications are being sought regarding the particular case and it is expected to be completed very soon and forwarded to the attorney-general because it is one of the offences that need the approval of the Legal Service to be led before justice,” Kypros Michaelides said.

The chief could not say whether it would be by the end of the week but the instructions were to finish the investigation as soon as possible “because we consider the case very important and serious and justice must be dispensed.”

Police launched a probe after a Russian woman posted a video on social media showing her being racially abused by three Greek Cypriot women in a Larnaca parking lot on Saturday.

Svetlana Zaitseva was called derogatory names and threatened with court action after she said she recorded the women’s car allegedly hitting a parked car and trying to flee the scene when they thought no one was looking.

The three Greek Cypriot women reported Zaitseva for violating their personal data by publishing the video.

Reports said one of them, a teacher, has already been sacked by the private institute she worked for and has since suffered a nervous breakdown.


