Sir Stelios aims to help charities ‘forever’ through his foundation

The aim of the Stelios Foundation is to give money for charity “forever”, Sir Stelios Haji-ioannou said on Tuesday ahead of an event in Nicosia to hand out 50 cash awards of €10,000 as part of the annual Stelios Cyprus Bi-Communal Awards 2019.

One hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriot paired into 50 bicommunal teams will receive a cheque of €10,000 later on Tuesday, a total of €500,000. “I consider this an amount that I can sustain long-term,” Sir Stelios said.

The businessman and founder of easyJet, which more than 100 million passengers use every year, has become part of the ‘Giving Pledge’ in 2017, an effort to help society’s problems by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to commit more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes either during their lifetime or in their will.

‘The Giving Pledge’ was founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010 and has now 204 members.

In Sir Stelios’ case, half of his estate will be granted to the Stelios Foundation. The yearly bi-communal awards, he explained, can be sustained because he has a regular income, as the family, which has a one-third share in easyJet gets a percentage of 4 to 5 per cent from each flight.

At the conference, he also talked about the winning categories, which are art, NGO, business, partners in life, science, other and sports. In the beginning, there was only one category – business.

“I was tempted to stay with business as it is something I understand and it is easy to measure and choose, for example by the amount of customers,” said Sir Stelios.

But he decided to branch out, and while in 2014 nobody applied for the category ‘partners in life’, there was one couple in 2015, while the number has grown to 26 this year. Out of those, six have been awarded this year, a ratio which is similar to that of other categories, where the ratio of applicants to winners is 6:1.

According to the head of the foundation, it is extremely difficult to choose which couple should be awarded, but he believes it is necessary.

“It is almost impossible that there are no personal relations between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, especially after the opening of the checkpoints and they need to be encouraged,” he said.

Next year, there will be another new category, ‘Youth’, meant for those under 21, as “they are the future”.

Sir Stelios mentioned other amounts the charity has handed out this year, such as €10,000 which were given to each of the two children of serial killer Nicos Metaxas who are aged 4 and 6 and live with their mother. He explained he originally gave €70,000 to the families of the victims but then realised that Metaxas’ children were also victims as living on the island is bound to be difficult for them due to their father’s actions, he said.

As part of the annual awards, the Stelios Foundation also hands out money for projects astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, who died in an accident in the summer, had applied for.

Natalie had submitted three different applications in the categories of science and sport showing her commitment for peace on the island. Sir Stelios, honouring Natalie’s memory and her will for peaceful coexistence in Cyprus, decided to award €30,000 for the three projects she had dreamt of with her Turkish Cypriot partners: Yenal Ogmen Evren Cazil and Umrenil Umral. The money will go to the Turkish Cypriots.

Sir Stelios also offers the beautiful old building which the foundation owns near the Ledra Palace in Nicosia to other charities.

Apart from the five to 10 times the house is used for events by his own charity, anybody “from the Red Cross to a charity rescuing stray dogs” is welcome to use the building free of charge for events, the philanthropist said.

As in previous years, more than half of the awards are given to new applicants, as part of efforts to encourage a change of attitude towards the other community on the island.

The aim of the awards is to strengthen the socio-economic ties between the two communities in Cyprus, to encourage cooperation and trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Since 2009, the total sum of €3.75m in cash prizes has been awarded.

For the latest news of all the activities of the Stelios Foundation in Cyprus visit: www.steliosfoundation.com.cy