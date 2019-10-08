October 8, 2019

Three suspects arrested in connection with drug dealing in Nicosia

Police arrested three young men late Monday in Nicosia, suspected of drug dealing.

Acting on information, officers searched two parked cars in a specific area in Nicosia and arrested three suspects aged 22, 23 and 26.

Police said they found 108 grammes of cannabis, a precision scales, a grinder and €1,490 in the car of the two younger suspects. A small quantity of cannabis was found in the possession of the 23-year-old.

In the 26-year-old’s car, officers said they found a plastic bag with 13 grammes of cannabis, a joint, and €1,560.

During further investigations at the home of the older suspect, police seized €9,720 and six precision scales as well as other pieces of evidence.


