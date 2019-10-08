October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry announces improvements to beach access for the disabled

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The deputy ministry of tourism on Tuesday announced a scheme to improve the infrastructure and safety at beaches from 2019 until 2020, with a focus on people with disabilities.

According to the ministry’s statement, beneficiaries of the project are municipalities and community councils.

The money may be used to buy equipment such as recycling bins, or to pay lifeguards. To aid the disabled, the authorities will be able to pay for the installation of ramps, special wheelchairs, and other items such as signs in Braille for the visually impaired.

A total of €15,000 is available for each local authority under the budget of the ministry for this year and next year.

The money will cover up to 70 per cent of each project, excluding VAT.

The deadline for submitting applications is October 15 for 2019 projects and February 28 for 2020 projects.


