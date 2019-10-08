October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

War, a thing of the past?

By CM Reader's View00

The new form of warfare is economic sanctions.

Going to war is a thing of the past. In today’s environment, cutting off access to financial markets brings any country to its knees without a single bullet being fired.

Welcome to the 21st Century. Only less developed areas of the world (like the Middle East) still go to war.

Because they have no such financial tools in their hands to wage economic war. They used to have oil as a disruptor but nowdays the US is loaded with energy and could easily supply all its allies. That’s why Turkey has to fight now in the Middle East. Because it’s abandonned.

D

