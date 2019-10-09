October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annual fundraiser for cancer support charity

By Gina Agapiou017
Pasykaf volunteers collecting donations in Nicosia

Cancer support charity Pasykaf launched an islandwide fundraising campaign, Together in Life, on Wednesday to provide financial support for the cancer charity.

The 28th campaign of the nonprofit organisation includes fundraising on main roads and supermarkets.

“The campaign’s goal is to raise half a million euros. This amount can be achieved if each of us contributes at least two euros,” said the president of Pasykaf Anna Achileoudi.

“Last year we covered the needs of 6,668 patients and their families free of charge.”

Those unable to donate money are urged to volunteer with Pasykaf.

“Everyone of us can participate either financially or by volunteering. The battle against cancer concerns us all,” said Yiannis Yiannaki, the state volunteer commissioner at the launch of the campaign.

The aim of the campaign is also to create cancer awareness.

“There are more than 3000 new cancer cases per year. We all know someone who has been affected,” he said.

Pasykaf has been operating since 1986 and with the help of donations and volunteers offers financial and emotional support to patients with cancer and their families. It also provides reintegration programmes after the treatment.

For more information 77 77 1986.

 


