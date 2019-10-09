October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

AUTO DEALS 2019: Pilakoutas Group to offer many surprises

By Press Release01

Two days, eight top brands, endless opportunities.

With this slogan, Pilakoutas Group is organising the now well-established Auto Deals for 2019. On Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 from 10am to 6pm, visitors will have the opportunity to see all new models of the group up close and even drive them.

Cars available are from a range of eight different brands that cover every need and every budget. BMW, Μini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi and Dacia will each have their own special position in the group’s showroom at 14 Meteoron str. in Strovolos Industrial area. BMW motorcycles will also be included along with the complete Pilakoutas collection for motorbike fans.

At the event, that has become an institution for car lovers, there will also be a selection of second hand cars, as well as cars used for test drives at affordable prices with the Pilakoutas Group guarantee.

At Auto Deals 2019, the Pilakoutas Group shares its passion and devotion to cars with visitors. This is the opportunity to see all the new models from the group’s eight dealerships at special surprise prices, for only a single weekend.

For more information, call 77771600 or visit

www.pilakoutasgroup.com.cy/pilakoutas-group-news-events


Related posts

‘Researchers’ Night’ attendees surpass all expectations

Press Release

Limassol Del Mar unveils five star hotel-inspired interiors, services and facilities

Press Release

13 Cyprus Russia Gala: Mrs. Anastasiades by the side of the organizers for the event of the year

Press Release

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists from around the world

Press Release

University of Nicosia signs MoU with the Association of Commonwealth Universities

Press Release

More Marks & Spencer products now available online

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign