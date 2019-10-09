Castle Residences: Visit the only apartments in the sea

The first show apartment at Limassol Marina’s highly anticipated Castle Residences is now ready for viewing! Take the opportunity to visit the region’s most unique cluster of properties on their own private island and in the heart of an award-winning superyacht marina.
An unprecedented first for Cyprus, surrounded by water, Castle Residences is the successful marina development’s final phase and is scheduled for delivery in September 2020. It offers a choice of stylishly designed two, three, four-bedroom apartments and duplexes with covered terraces, uncovered verandas or sundecks. Located within a stone’s throw from the marina’s superyachts and a just few steps and a swim away from its golden sandy beach, its luxury properties are the only ones to be built in the sea in Cyprus, offering breath-taking 360° views of the Mediterranean Sea and the picturesque coastal city of Limassol.
During a recent press event at the first show apartment, media representatives were given the unique experience that Limassol Marina’s property owners and tenants enjoy, with an exclusive tour of the Castle Residences, following a cruise out of the marina and along with Limassol’s coastline onboard on 88ft Princess Yacht – M/Y Allure, provided by Princess Yachts Cyprus.
At this press event, Limassol Marina’s General Manager, Mr Nikiforos Pampakas mentioned, “Accessible by a private bridge, these exclusive spacious apartments at Limassol Marina are set against a stunning backdrop of azure waters and clear blue skies, embodying an exclusive lifestyle on the sea, mere moments away from the city centre. Residents benefit from a range of first-class facilities including communal swimming pools, private underground parking, storage space, round-the-clock security, concierge and rental services, property management and priority berthing adjacent to the residences. They also have access to the marina’s exceptional waterfront restaurants, high-end boutiques, shops, cultural centre, spa and fitness club.”
Castle Residences is the crown jewel of Limassol Marina which recently received the prestigious “5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award”, the highest distinction for exceptional marinas across the globe, providing outstanding customer services and facilities. It became the 5th marina in the world to have received such an esteemed accolade. The award comes only a year after the successful destination also became a Blue Flag marina.
For more information on Castle Residences or to book a private tour of the first show apartment, contact +357 25 020 020 or visit www.limassolmarina.com.