October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has second lowest number of psychiatric hospital beds in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Athalassa, built in 1964, is the only state psychiatric hospital in cyprus

Cyprus has the second lowest number of psychiatric hospital beds among EU member states, just 21 per 100,000 inhabitants, Eurostat reported on Wednesday on the occasion of Thursday’s World Mental Health Day.

In 2017, there were 69 hospital beds for psychiatric care per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU, equivalent to 14 per cent of all hospital beds.

Compared with 2007, the rate decreased by 9 per cent from 76 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants.

Belgium with 136 beds for mental health care per 100,000 inhabitants had the highest rate in 2017, followed by Germany (128) and Latvia (125). At the other end of the scale were Italy (9), Cyprus (21) and Ireland (34).

The Athalassa hospital built in 1964 is the only state psychiatric hospital on the island. MPs, political parties, hospital staff and patients’ relatives have been lamenting for years the sorry state of the building, calling for a new one.


