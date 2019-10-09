October 9, 2019

Focus on promoting Cyprus in Russia and Asia

By Peter Michael09
Members of Keve and Invest Cyprus meeting with President Anastasiades on Wednesday

President Nicos Anastasiades and business groups discussed on Wednesday the prospects of investment promotion in Cyprus in Asia and Russia.

After the meeting with the president and Invest Cyprus, the head of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) Christodoulos Angastiniotis said they examined the promotion of Cypriot businesses and investment abroad.

Areas in Russia and southern Asia are being targeted for investment, Angastiniotis said.

Specifically, the president and the other organisations discussed investing in St Petersburg in Russia, Shanghai in China, Vietnam and India.

The head of Kebe said the focus would be trade, imports and exports and services.

 


