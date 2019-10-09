October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

JCC strike called off but Hellenic bank’s one will go ahead

By George Psyllides076

Workers at card processing company JCC called off a strike on Wednesday after the management granted them the annual raise and cost of living allowance in line with the collective agreements.

The situation at Hellenic Bank however, remained the same, with the lender keeping its branches closed on Friday due to a planned 24-hour strike.

Bank workers union Etyk said the two-hour strike at JCC was called off after the company agreed to grant the annual raise and cost of living allowance for the 10 months of this year.

That was not the case at Hellenic Bank where the management appears poised to clash with the union.

Hellenic said it will grant a 2 per cent rise across the board in October, to include the 10 months of the year and is ready to discuss renewal of the collective agreement but on a new basis.

Hellenic has said that it was prepared to grant additional pay rises but they will be related to performance and going market rate.

Etyk accused the bank of attempting to abolish pay scales and refusing to comply with its contractual obligations. It also said that Hellenic was refusing to include former co-op bank employees in Etyk pay scales.

Hellenic said the pay rise it was granting unilaterally, were higher than the ones demanded by the union, which are 3.8 per cent on average.

Bank sources told the Cyprus News Agency that its system provided for a 2 per cent across-the-board raise and an average 2.4 per cent performance-based raise, in line with market rates.

Hellenic said its proposal costs €4.7m, €1m more than the system Etyk wants to continue implementing.

The bank argues that the system favoured by Etyk was distorted, preventing good employees from being rewarded.

Concerning the former co-op staff, which Hellenic took up as part of its acquisition, the management propose a minimum salary of €1,300.

 

 


Related posts

Enormous prospects for blue growth

CM Guest Columnist

From seafarer to ‘e-farer’, shipping looks for the crews of tomorrow 

Jonathan Shkurko

Multinationals face heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades

Reuters News Service

Cyprus and Egypt renew 1993 deal for elimination of double taxation

Staff Reporter

Shipping Chamber and shipowners’ union to merge

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Last-ditch bid to salvage EuroAsia Interconnector

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign