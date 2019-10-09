October 9, 2019

Limassol calls for land for new cemetery

Limassol is seeking land for a new cemetery as the current one in Sfalangiotisa, which serves the wider area, is near capacity, it emerged on Wednesday.

Acting on behalf of all local authorities in the broader area, Limassol municipality issued an announcement on Wednesday asking for interested parties who have available land of at least 150,000 square metres, to express interest.

The proposals will be assessed based on the potential need for other infrastructure like roads, power and water supply, and any other criteria stipulated by the law.

Those interested should submit their proposals to the municipality by December 30. For more information they should contact 25884416.


