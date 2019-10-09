October 9, 2019

Nasa Space Apps competition back this weekend in Nicosia

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (Cseo) is launching this coming weekend, the Nasa Space Apps Challenge competition, following the numerous successes of Cypriot teams in the international competition.

The competition takes place in over 200 cities around the world, where space enthusiasts, regardless of their background or skill level, come together to address the challenges in space exploration and those that Earth faces and how they could be solved through space-related solutions.

Cyprus has in just six years, won two international first prizes and a second international prize at the competition.  The Cypriot winning teams were invited by Nasa to the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral.

Last year the Nasa Chief Scientist, Dr James Green, was in Cyprus as a guest of the Cseo and mentored the Cypriot teams.

The Cseo is launching again this year an exclusive prize only for Cyprus. The details of the challenge will be announced at the opening ceremony on Saturday morning at the University of Cyprus.

Space scientists and professionals will be at the Space Apps event in Nicosia and will mentor the teams during the competition.

Those interested in participating must register at https://2019.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/nicosia


