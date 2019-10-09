October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
On your bike: The Cyprus Epic

Enjoy the island's scenery from your bicycle

Taking place from October 10 to 13 for the third consecutive year, ‘Across The Island – The Cyprus Epic’ follows the format of international Epic races such as the ‘Bike Odyssey’ from Greece and the ‘Swiss Epic’ from Switzerland.

With a philosophy and format which is identical to that of the two international iterations, the goal is for the race to become an annual event which attracts pro athletes and amateur mountain bikers from all over the world to Cyprus.

Participants will mountain bike across the island, starting from the village of Pera Orinis (Nicosia) and ending at St. George’s Chapel in Pegia, via Akamas. There will be a total of three stops, with overnight stays. The first stop will take place in the village of Palaichori in Nicosia, the second will be in the picturesque village of Lemithou in Limassol, and the third in the village of Droushia in Paphos. Cycling hours will be from 8am to 5pm.

The Cyprus Epic covers a variety of terrains

The 260 kilometres of routes, which include a total altitude difference of 7000 metres, have been designed with the exploration of the island’s nature in mind: cyclists will pass over Venetian bridges, through picturesque villages, and along amazing single tracks.

The entry fee is €240 per person and includes overnight stays, food, and a return to the starting point.

The winning team for the last two years has been THOI FILIAS, comprising Sakis Diamantopoulos (Athlete – Coach of the Cycling Team Academies) and Lefkos Cliridis, Team Athlete.

Those interested in participating in the event can call 99 780 788. For more information email [email protected] or visit www.smbc.bike


