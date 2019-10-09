October 9, 2019

One dead, two injured in car crash outside Nicosia

A 69-year-old woman died on Wednesday afternoon on the Astromeritis-Akaki road, police said.

According to authorities the woman, from Lakatamia, attempted to pass a vehicle at approximately 4pm and crashed into a truck coming in the opposite direction.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, when police removed her body from the wreck.

Two other women were injured in the crash, one from the car in front, and the other was the passenger in the 69-year-old’s vehicle.

Both were taken to Nicosia general hospital.  The women are being monitored by doctors.

 


