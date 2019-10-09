Opera on the big screen in Paphos

With the relaunch of the MET Live in HD series, screening opera performances and more at cinemas around the world, Paphos’ big screen is in for a treat this October. Taking a break from blockbuster films and the independent cinema the summer tends to highlight, it’s time for another genre.
Three productions are scheduled to arrive in Paphos cinemas this month. The first is Turandot on Saturday. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot, which stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Roberto Aronica sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria Nessun dorma. Eleonora Buratto is the slave girl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur. This will screen at K-Cineplex Kings Avenue Mall at 7.55pm and will last for 3 hours.
For something a little shorter, Rigoletto on the Lake on October 20 is just under two hours and is Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece. “Compelling, blood-curdling and beautiful,” is how it’s described and is being performed for the first time on the unique, Bregenz lake stage in Austria. One of Verdi’s most popular works, Rigoletto is an unforgettable tale of a sacrifice and revenge; of a father’s rage and a daughter’s shame.
It features several of opera’s best-known arias-including Rigoletto’s passionate denouncement Cortigiani, vil razza dannata, Gilda’s dreamy Caro nome and the Duke’s instantly recognisable La donna è mobile. Directed and designed by Philip Stölzl, this timeless tragedy is bound to delight audiences with a powerhouse combination of entertainment and emotional intensity from the spectacular shore of Lake Constance.
Later on in the month, on October 26, Manon will be shown. Going from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner, it is one of the great tragic tales in literature and music. Lisette Oropesa stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, in Laurent Pelly’s production. Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Manon is the longest of three opera screened lasting three hours and 52 minutes.
Paphos Cinema events
Screenings of opera via the MET Live in HD series. Turandot. October 12. 7.55pm. €18/€14. Rigoletto on the Lake. October 20. 7.30pm. €10/€8. Manon. October 26. 7.55pm. €10/€8. All play at K-Cineplex Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos. Tel: 7777-8383