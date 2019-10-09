October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Maritime Cyprus

Shipping Chamber and shipowners’ union to merge

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners have approved a merger agreement that will unify the two associations in the service of Cyprus shipping.

A merger agreement outline, approved by the board of directors of the two associations, was the outcome of “a serious effort conducted in the last few months in order to establish ways for even closer cooperation,” a statement said.

The announcement was issued as Maritime Cyprus entered its second day. The conference ends on Wednesday.

“The aim of this effort is, through the merging of the CSC and CUS, to create a new unified association representing Cyprus shipowners, shipmanagers and the wider Shipping Industry at large, in Cyprus and internationally, on all policy, operational and labour shipping matters, administered by one Secretariat,” the CSC said.

The Merger Agreement Outline will soon be presented in detail to CSC/CUS Members respectively, for consideration and subsequent formal approval, together with all the relevant transitional arrangements that will need to be made in order for the new association to be formally set up.

“With the Cyprus Shipping Chamber completing this year, 30 years of multifaceted and active work in the service of Cyprus shipping, this is indeed a very important development and promising opportunity for the future of Shipping in Cyprus,” the CSC added.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

