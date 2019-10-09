October 9, 2019

Three hunting dogs stolen in Paphos

By Staff Reporter038
Paphos Police are investigating the theft of three hunting dogs.

According to police, the owner reported that three of hunting dogs were stolen from his premises in a field in the Konya area on Tuesday.

He said when he went there in the evening some of the cages were open and out of ten dogs, three were missing.

Police collected evidence from the scene and are seeking the perpetrators.


Staff Reporter

