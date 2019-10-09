October 9, 2019

Top bars from Greece and Cyprus unite for festival

By Eleni Philippou08

The First Cyprus Cocktail Festival next Tuesday will see bars from Greece and Cyprus join forces to do what they do best – present tasty cocktails to a Nicosia crowd.

The capital’s Municipal Gardens will transform into an open-air cocktail tasting venue from 7pm until midnight. Difford’s Guide, the largest and most influential cocktail site in the world, and WIZ Guide, the exciting city guide to discover, evaluate and recommend places to go in Cyprus, are the masterminds behind the event.

Coming from Greece are The Clumsies, Baba au Rum, Noel, 42, Odori, The Gin Joint, Upupa Epops and A for Athens. They will meet with what are known as the top eight bars in Cyprus; Old Pins, Zonkey, Bottega Amaro, The Gym, Jolly Joker, Old Market, Library bar/Gin Garden and Madame in a night full of fun, taste and music that will serve as a reference point for world bartending events.

The night won’t just include drinks. Street food and DJ sets will also entertain during the event. The Serial Griller with its juicy American burgers will be there, along with The Food Garden and The PotPelly. On the decks, Deejay 93.5 with Anthony 642, Jimmy D and Pueblo Franco will blast out tunes, turning October 15 into a night for all the senses.

 

1st Cyprus Cocktail Festival

8 bars from Greece and 8 from Cyprus come together for an epic cocktail festival. Street food and music available too. October 15. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Free


