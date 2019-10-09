October 9, 2019

Tusk in Nicosia on Friday, Turkish violations will be discussed

By Jean Christou00
European Council President Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk will be in Nicosia on Friday to meet President Nicos Anastasiades where they will discuss Turkish violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), it was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement at the presidential palace, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that during the meeting, the president would again bring to the attention of Tusk issues related to Turkey’s illegal activities.

Turkey has sent its drillship Yavuz to encroach on Cyprus’ block 7, in which France’s Total and Italy’s Eni are licensees. The drillship has been in place since last Friday.

Cyprus has asked that the issue be put on the European Council agenda next week in Brussels. The EU and other international players have called on Turkey to refrain from illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ but Ankara says it will not back down.

Asked if this was the reason for Tusk’s visit to Cyprus, Prodromou said the European official, as the outgoing President of the Council, is visiting Cyprus on the basis of completing his term.

However, on this occasion, the issues that have been put forward for the agenda at the European Council will also be discussed.
“The Republic of Cyprus is moving with all the diplomatic means at our disposal to address the problems that Turkey is causing,” Prodromou said.


