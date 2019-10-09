October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twelve migrants picked up in Peristerona

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: The Kokkinotrimithia camp for refugees

A group of twelve migrants were found walking around in Peristerona in the Nicosia district early on Wednesday.

According to police, all are male Syrians. Two of them are reportedly minors.

The men, who were spotted at 4.20am, were taken to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre and all relevant services were informed of their arrival.

There has been a spike in migrants this year, and President Nicos Anastasiades will have an extraordinary meeting with the Council of Ministers in the afternoon to discuss immigration policy.


Related posts

On your bike: The Cyprus Epic

Press Release

Ministers call for adequate support for migrants

George Psyllides

Dig at ancient military site sheds light on its fortification

Annette Chrysostomou

Working together for regional peace

Elias Hazou

Dialogue on minimum wage to start December

George Psyllides

Cyprus, Greece, Egypt call on Turkey to end ‘provocative’ actions (updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign