October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested for illegal entry, third person sought

By Gina Agapiou00

Two men were arrested late on Tuesday on the motorway for allegedly being on the island illegally, police said.

Officers stopped a car driving on the Nicosia-Limassol highway and after running an ID check they established that the two men were in the country illegally, they said.

According to police, during their interrogation, it emerged there was a third person they knew of who was also in Cyprus illegally and this person is being sought.


