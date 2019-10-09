October 9, 2019

Two killed in shooting in eastern German city of Halle

By Reuters News Service
Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they were looking for suspects who fled the scene.

Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue. Bild reported that a hand grenade was also thrown onto a Jewish cemetery.

“According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle,” local police said on Twitter. “There were several shots. The alleged perpetrators have fled with a vehicle. We are searching urgently and ask citizens to remain in their homes.”

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle had been closed.


