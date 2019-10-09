UN Security Council reaffirms Varosha resolutions

The UN Security Council reaffirmed its previous resolution on Varosha on Wednesday, following an unofficial closed meeting, the UN body’s president Jerry Matthews Matjila said.
Specifically, he added that the council reaffirmed the resolution 550 and 789, which refer to the fenced off area of Famagusta.
“No action should be carried out in Varosha, not in accordance with these resolutions,” Matjila said after the meeting.
Resolution 550 from 1984 states any attempt to populate Varosha with people other than its inhabitants is inadmissible.
The security council president also called on the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus to work on creating and implementing more confidence building measures.
Speaking after the meeting, Cyprus’ UN Representative Andreas Mavroyiannis said the government of Cyprus was satisfied with the council’s decision.
Regarding recent entrances into the closed off town by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials, “I hope the reaffirmation is a sufficiently strong message,” Mavroyiannis said.
UN Security Council members were briefed on the situation and developments in general as regards the Cyprus problem by a senior representative from the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.
The Security Council reports website said that by November 15, the secretary-general is expected to submit to the council the report on his Good Offices Mission in Cyprus. “Council members will probably have a broader discussion on Cyprus at that time,” it said.
“The council has pronounced itself on Varosha on several occasions. In resolution 550 of 11 May 1984, the council stated that it considered inadmissible any efforts to populate Varosha with people other than its inhabitants and called for a transfer of the area to the administration of the UN,” the website noted. “The most recent Unficyp mandate renewal (S/RES/2483 of 25 July 2019) recalled “the status of Varosha as set out in relevant resolutions”, it added.
Kudret Ozersay, the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ in August arranged a press visit for Turkish Cypriot and Turkish journalists into the fenced-off area for the first time in 45 years and has said that he will gradually open the city. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has also recently made statements to that effect.