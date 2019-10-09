October 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Were the correct procedures followed in alleged rape case?

By CM Reader's View00
Attorney General Costas Clerides

The police have an obligation to provide evidence that the investigation was managed correctly.

If it is true that her rights were not upheld through the police breaking procedure then the Attorney General (AG) must take this into consideration.

Also, the AG might consider who uploaded videos of the antics from the night on social media as some of those involved in the sexual activities were underaged!

BE

Cyprus is now in the EU.

The ‘fast and loose ‘ procedures operated by the police or the courts are no longer acceptable , notwithstanding the merits of the case.

AB


Related posts

The heat is (still) on

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Greece takes responsible approach with toned down rhetoric

CM: Our View

It’s obvious why so few have applied for the mortgage relief scheme

CM Reader's View

War, a thing of the past?

CM Reader's View

Hopelessness among the young in Iraq

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Hugely successful shipping sector never gets the credit it deserves

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign