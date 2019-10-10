October 10, 2019

Arrested for growing cannabis and false ID

By Staff Reporter

Two 24-year-olds were arrested in Paphos on Wednesday on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possessing fake documents.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched a house in Paphos rented by a man and a woman, both 24.

Police found two cannabis plants, measuring 55 and 70 centimetres that appear to belong to the man.

The woman was arrested after showing a fake European ID to the officers.

The female suspect is being held in custody after she admitted possessing fake documents.

The male suspect was freed later in the day while police await tests on the plants.

 

 


