October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Cyprus travel to Kazakhstan for Euro 2020 qualifier

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Kazakhstan will host Cyprus at the Astana Arena on Thursday for a Euro 2020 qualifying game.

The two teams are equal on seven points in Group I, occupying the third and fourth spots.

However, there far behind group leaders Belgium and second-placed Russia, currently on 18 and 15 points respectively.

Cyprus met Kazakhstan last September in Nicosia in a game that ended 1-1 with goals by Pieros Sotiriou and Aleksey Shchetkin. This will be the first meeting between the two nations on Kazakhstan soil.

Ran Ben Shimon’s men have won the last qualifier against minnows San Marino 4-0.

Group I will also see two other game on Thursday, as Russia host Scotland in Moscow and San Marino visit Belgium in what looks like an impossible game for them to win.


