October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry, Kurdish community condemn Turkey’s Syria offensive

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Members of the Kurdish community protested outside the American and Russian embassies on Thursday

The foreign ministry on Thursday strongly condemned the Turkish offensive on territory held by Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria, while the Kurdish community living in Cyprus also took to Nicosia streets to demonstrate against the move.

“The Turkish invasion grossly violates international law and the United Nations Charter. At the same time, it undermines the progress made in the fight against Daesh [Isis] and creates the conditions for a forceful return of jihadists to the affected areas,” the foreign ministry announcement said.

The Turkish offensive also undermines the political process toward resolving the long-running Syrian conflict. The agreement which established the constitutional committee on Syria by the UN in September was a hopeful development, the foreign ministry added.

“The Turkish military operation will cause a widespread humanitarian tragedy and a large increase in refugee flows,” it warned.

The foreign ministry called on Turkey to fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, where it said the Geneva declaration and provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2255 must be implemented.

At 11am, the Kurdish community in Cyprus gathered outside the foreign ministry in Nicosia and marched towards the American embassy before moving to the Russian embassy nearby, to demonstrate against the Turkish offensive.

A demonstration is also scheduled for Friday evening at 7pm, when protesters have been called to gather outside both the American and Russian embassies in Nicosia.

The text of the demonstration states that at a time when “war is officially knocking on the door of our region… the US and Russia are the only countries that can put an end to the massacre.”


Related posts

Tiny Cyprus punches above its weight at UK universities, study shows

Annette Chrysostomou

Good progress on anti-flooding measures, says Larnaca mayor

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus welcomes Security Council decision on Varosha (Updated)

Lizzy Ioannidou

Arrested for growing cannabis and false ID

Staff Reporter

Summer weekend on the way

Annette Chrysostomou

Police crackdown on illegal employment (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign