Foreign ministry welcomes Security Council decision on Varosha

The foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed the UN Security Council’s reaffirmation of previous Varosha resolutions, describing it as an important move in efforts to prevent new faits accomplis.
“The Security Council’s call for the avoidance of actions and rhetoric that may hinder efforts by the UN secretary-general to resume negotiations sends a clear message to Turkey to put an end to its illicit acts,” the foreign ministry’s announcement said.
Following an unofficial closed meeting on Wednesday, UN Security Council president Jerry Matthews Matjila said that the body reaffirmed the resolution 550 and 789, adopted in 1984 and 1992 respectively, which refer to the fenced off area of Famagusta.
UNSC resolution 550 considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN, while resolution 789 also urges that Varosha come under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).
“No action should be carried out in Varosha, not in accordance with these resolutions,” Matjila said after the meeting.
The foreign ministry also welcomed the council’s reaffirmation of resolution 2483, adopted this year, when the UNSC urged all participants involved in the Cyprus problem to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices, and to agree on terms of reference to enable results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement as quickly as possible.
The Security Council’s decision came after its members were briefed on the situation and developments in general as regards the Cyprus problem by a senior representative from the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.
Speaking immediately after the meeting, Cyprus’ UN Representative Andreas Mavroyiannis said he was satisfied with the council’s decision.
Regarding recent entrances into the closed off town by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials, “I hope the reaffirmation is a sufficiently strong message,” Mavroyiannis said.
Kudret Ozersay, the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ in August arranged a press visit for Turkish Cypriot and Turkish journalists into the fenced-off area for the first time in 45 years and has said that he will gradually open the city. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has also recently made statements to that effect.