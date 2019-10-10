October 10, 2019

Illegal employment sweep in Limassol and Paphos

Over 80 people were investigated as Limassol and Paphos police carried out an operation to combat illegal employment on Wednesday.

In Paphos, 21 employers, 10 third-country nationals, 22 EU citizens and 23 Cypriots were investigated.

Six of the third-country nationals were found to be working illegally and were arrested. As they were legal residents of the Republic they were charged in writing and released. Their five employers were also charged for employing them.

Another third-country national who was an illegal immigrant was detained.

In Limassol, nine nationals from non-EU countries were working without a permit, six of whom were charged and released while three illegal immigrants were detained.

One of them is believed to be involved in a case of forging a document to enter the country.

 


