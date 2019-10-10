October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Memorable away win for Cyprus against Kazakhstan in Euro 2020 qualifier

By Iacovos Constantinou00

Cyprus recorded a rare and memorable 2-1 away win in their Euro 2020 qualifying game against Kazakhstan despite trailing at half time.

Kazakhstan opened the score in the 34th minute through Temirlan Erlanov in a first half where Cyprus rarely threatened the opposing goal.

Cyprus’ Isreali coach Ben Simon introduced two attack-minded youngsters, Zachariou and Spoliaric, at the start of the second half, and it paid off.

The national team took control of the game and equalised with Pieros Sotiriou in the 73rd minute and turned the game on its head six minutes from time after Nicolas Ioannou netted the winner from close range.

With the win, Cyprus moved into third place, behind Belgium and Russia, and three points above Kazakhstan.

Cyprus’ next game is against Russia next Sunday at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.


Related posts

Iranian women attend first football match in 40 years

Reuters News Service

Low preaches patience after Germany let two-goal lead slip

Reuters News Service

Typhoon sets Ireland on collision course with All Blacks

Reuters News Service

Osaka giving up US citizenship to play for Japan in 2020 Olympics

Reuters News Service

Super typhoon approaches Japan, some World Cup rugby cancelled

Reuters News Service

Cyprus travel to Kazakhstan for Euro 2020 qualifier

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign