October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New handheld devices for Paphos traffic wardens

By Bejay Browne
Paphos Mayor, Phedonas Phedonos shows off the new devices

Paphos traffic wardens have entered a ‘new era’ of digital technology as state-of-the-art handheld devices will soon go into operation, the municipality said.

“The new equipment consists of small handheld computers and a printer that will be connected to the municipality’s computer system, as well as the GPS system for the immediate detection and recording of the location of any illegally parked vehicles,” a spokesman said.

The camera will record the vehicle’s licence plates which will then automatically identify the owner and issue any fines in a matter of seconds.

A meeting was held earlier this week at the Paphos municipal hall, in the presence of the mayor, Phedonas Phedonos where the ways of operating the new technology was discussed and explained.

“The representatives of the supply company also ran through all of the possibilities,” the spokesman added.

Using the new equipment, the municipality’s traffic wardens will become more efficient and productive in the performance of their duties, while also increasing the possibility of greater control by the local authority, he added.

The spokesman also pointed out that the new technology would help to prevent any allegations and discrepancies from complainants over past fines.

 

 


