October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Patriarchy dominates Nicosia street names, NGO counted them all

By Staff Reporter00

Over 90 per cent of streets in Nicosia are named after men, research carried out by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has found.

In a statement, the AKTI Project and Research Centre said their finding is an indication of gender inequality in Cyprus, likening the prevalence of male names on street signs to “the mechanisms of power on the island.”

Their research, the NGO said, was inspired by a similar survey carried out by the ‘Centre for Equality Advancement’ in Lithuania.

Of the 593 streets in Nicosia, only 8.73 per cent are named after women, while 91.27 per cent have male names.

The NGO further said that, if one filters out female saints or mythological figures, only 4.05 per cent of streets take their names from women living in the modern era.

AKTI said they would follow up the same research in other cities “as we strive for equal opportunities for the benefit of all our children, girls and boys.”

The cost of the research project was not immediately clear.


