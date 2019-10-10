Review:  Nature Café, Paphos

I came across Nature cafe restaurant completely by chance while driving near the sea caves area of Peyia looking for somewhere to stop off for a quick drink.
This venue stood out as a welcoming, well cared for, tidy and bright cafe/bar, literally in the middle of ‘nature’ (hence the name), and boasting stunning surroundings.
The ‘quick’ visit then turned into Sunday lunch, which is a weekly special of souvla, dips, pourgouri, pasta, olives, handcut chips and salad. It is delicious and excellent value for money and I washed it down with a chilled glass of prosecco.
Recently opened, Nature is already receiving great feedback and top ratings on TripAdvisor and it’s not hard to see why. The venue is delightful, there is a lovely area to sit outside in warmer months and inside for a more cosy feel during the winter. Staff are attentive and pleasant and prices for both drinks and food are reasonable.
Nature is a family-run venture with a wide open view of the sea. Found next to a banana plantation, it has ample off street parking. The well crafted and designed building, although new, blends well into the scenery. A large terraced outdoor stone space is clean, beautifully presented and with ample shade to protect from the sun.
Surrounded by a lush, green lawn, this venue is also a great spot to watch a stunning Paphos sunset.
Musical events are sometimes held here, check the Facebook page for details.
Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, the cuisine is best described as Mediterranean and Cypriot, and freshly prepared by owner Christiana. Food is presented on plain white china and portions are generous.
Nature is a peaceful place to enjoy a drink with friends or family and already popular with many locals in the area. A 20-minute drive from Paphos town, it’s well worth the short journey.
The drinks menu includes draft beer, spirits and wine as well as soft drinks, coffee and tea.
Nature is a superb place to immerse yourself in your surroundings.
Nature Cafe Restaurant
Where: Sea Caves Avenue, Peyia
When: Daily, 10am-11pm
Contact: 96 723010