October 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Summer weekend on the way

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Temperatures will rise to 34C inland on Thursday, but it will be even hotter on Friday and during the weekend, the met office has forecast.

According to Kitas weather portal, the maximun temperatures during these days are six degrees above what is normal during the day, reaching up to 36C or 37C by the weekend, but minimum temperatures are only slightly above normal.

On Thursday, they will reach 29C to 31C in coastal areas and 25C in the mountains but will drop to 21C in most areas and 15C in the higher mountains.

Mostly clear weather is expected during the next few days with only some high clouds.

 


