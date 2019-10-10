Tiny Cyprus punches above its weight at UK universities, study shows

With 8,930 students at 125 universities, Cyprus ranks fifth of European countries with the highest number of students in the UK, according to a study by financial experts Rangewell.
With a population of less than million, Cyprus is also in tenth place out of all the countries with international students in the UK.
The University of Reading has the highest number of Cypriot students, 350, followed by the University of Essex (320) and the University of Surrey with 310.
Another 305 are enrolled at the University of Sheffield, 300 at the University of Nottingham, 245 at the University of Portsmouth and 230 each at De Montfort University in Leicester and the University of Glasgow.
With a total of 16,300 international students enrolled, University College London is the most popular university among international students in the UK followed by the University of Manchester and the University of Edinburgh.
Some 140,150 of all international students are from Europe, representing 33 per cent of the total number in the UK. The top European countries are Italy, France and Germany.
Moldova is the European country with the lowest number enrolled in UK universities, with just five students.
Italy has a total of 12,735 students in the UK and ranks fifth for the country with the most international students overall in Great Britain.
“Over the last three years, international student enrollment at UK universities has drastically slowed down, creating a great risk for the UK of losing its position as the second most popular destination for international students,” the study concluded.
However, applications from Chinese students to study at UK universities have gone up 30 per cent last year making China the most popular origin of international students, representing 23 per cent with 118,320 students studying at 148 universities, followed by India (3.9 per cent of the total of international students with 18,275 students studying at 135 universities) and the United States in third place (with 15,945 students studying at 145 universities).
