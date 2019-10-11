October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boy reported missing from Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Limassol since Friday morning according to the police.

Niketa Jakobson from Estonia is described as 1.70m tall, and when he went missing, he was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

Whoever has any information as to his whereabouts contact Limassol CID on 25 805057, their nearest police station or citizen’s line at 1460.


Staff Reporter

