October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Coffee Morning: A fund-raising event at Minthis

By Press Release01

On Friday 27th September Minthis hosted its first MacMillan Coffee Morning. Cakes were kindly donated and baked by the Minthis Golf Club members, their friends and associates and over 100 people came together to help raise more than €1100 for Cancer Support, a charity which the Club Captain and Committee have chosen to support throughout 2019.

Minthis would like to thank everyone involved in the organisation of the event and the sponsors who also kindly donated cakes, Milrose Confectionary, and KEO, for the soft beverages.


