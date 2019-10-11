October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Couple stopped with fake documents

By Gina Agapiou00

A couple was arrested in Paphos airport on Thursday afternoon for the possession of fake documents.

According to the police, around 5.30pm, a man and a woman both 35 years old, attempted to depart from Paphos airport for Germany.

They had with them their passports but also fake German residence permits, which is why police arrested them.

They testified that they arrived in Cyprus from the north and that they purchased the fake documents from Turkey, officers said.


