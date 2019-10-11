October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Doctor fined €14,000 for violating patient data on Instagram

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou imposed a penalty of €14,000 on a doctor who published sensitive personal information on a patient on the social media platform Instagram.

According to an announcement by Loizidou’s office on Friday, the case emerged after a report by the patient, who saw that her doctor had published sensitive personal information accompanied by her name on Instagram without her consent.

Further details were not revealed.


