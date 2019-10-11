October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

Erdogan says Turkey will not stop operation against Kurdish YPG militia

By Reuters News Service00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will not stop its operation against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, no matter what anyone says.

“We will never stop this step we have taken against the PYD/YPG… We will not stop it no matter what anyone says,” Erdogan said. “We’re receiving threats from right and left, saying stop this progress.”

Turkey intensified its air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria on Friday, escalating an offensive against Kurdish militia that has drawn warnings of humanitarian catastrophe.


