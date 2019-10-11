October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Finance minister hands over another balanced budget

By George Psyllides020

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades on Friday submitted the 2020 budget to parliament, the last one drafted under his term at the ministry, which he will be leaving by the end of the year.

The budget provides for €10bn in revenues and €9.4bn in expenses, a 2.7 per cent surplus or 5.1 per cent excluding debt servicing.

“It is the seventh budget I am handing over to parliament on behalf of the government and I can say with pleasure that this too is a budget without deficits,” Georgiades said. “We operate with balanced budgets, or more precisely, with fiscal surpluses, one of the key conditions for our economy’s sustainable growth.”

 

 

.


Related posts

Cyprus shipping industry ready for blockchain

Jonathan Shkurko

Paperless paradise

Kyriacos Iacovides

Not just for men

CM Guest Columnist

Bank union insists on strike despite Hellenic granting pay rise (Updated)

George Psyllides

Greening a blue industry

Andria Kades

Focus on promoting Cyprus in Russia and Asia

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign